The week in 34 photos

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson makes a statement to the press in Washington on Wednesday, October 4. He said he has no plans to resign and will not do so, denying reports that Vice President Mike Pence had to urge him to stay in the job. He also sidestepped questions about whether he called President Donald Trump a "moron." Tillerson's remarks were part of an administration-wide effort to dismiss an NBC article in which aides described Tillerson's "fury" about the ways Trump has undermined him publicly on several foreign-policy initiatives. Calling the report "erroneous," Tillerson pointed the finger at "some who try to sow dissension" to undermine the President's agenda. And he said he wouldn't deal with "petty nonsense" of name-calling.