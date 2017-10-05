Photos: The week in 34 photos Concertgoers dive over a fence to take cover from gunfire after shots rang out at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, October 1. At least 58 people were killed and almost 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. Police said the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds. He was found dead in his hotel room, and authorities believe he killed himself. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. Hide Caption 1 of 35

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Carmen Yulin Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, after he arrived on the island on Tuesday, October 3. Days before, Trump slammed Yulin Cruz for criticizing the White House's hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

In this long-exposure image, Mount Sakurajima erupts in Tarumizu, Japan, on Friday, September 29.

Karl Kreile, left, and Bode Mende kiss Sunday, October 1, after becoming the first gay couple to be legally married in Germany. Read more: 'Love wins' in Germany

Spanish national police push back people at a school in Barcelona, preventing them from voting in Catalonia's contested independence referendum on Sunday, October 1. Spain's highest court had ruled the vote illegal under the Spanish constitution. Almost 900 people were injured in the police crackdown, according to Catalan officials.

Wayne Skinner holds a swan as he waits for the start of the 33rd Annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, on Sunday, October 1.

Mochi, an 8-year-old Saint Bernard from Sioux Falls, North Dakota, shows off the long tongue that earned him a Guinness World Record on Tuesday, October 3. His tongue, the longest on a dog, measures 7.31 inches. See video of Mochi

Amanda Werner, dressed as the iconic Monopoly Man, sits behind former Equifax CEO Richard Smith as he testified before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, October 4. The ruse was organized by progressive nonprofits Public Citizen and Americans for Financial Reform. "I am dressed as the Monopoly Man to call attention to Equifax and Wells Fargo's use of forced arbitration as a get-out-of-jail-free card for massive misconduct," Werner said in a Twitter message to CNN Tech. "They use these ripoff clauses buried in the fine print to ensure that consumers can't join together to hold them accountable in court." Last month, Equifax announced a huge data breach affecting over 145 million people. Smith told senators on Wednesday that a forced arbitration clause was not designed to be applied to the breach.

A police officer works by a body Sunday, October 1, after a knife-wielding man killed two women at the Saint-Charles train station in Marseille, France. Military police killed the suspect, city police told CNN, and the incident was being treated as a terror attack.

Rohingya refugees from Myanmar collapse from exhaustion after their small wooden boat arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday, October 1. More than 500,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar since late August, creating "a humanitarian and human rights nightmare," according to Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations. The Rohingya are a Muslim minority who come from Myanmar's Rakhine State but are not recognized there as citizens. They are considered by many human rights groups to be among the world's most persecuted people.

A fox yawns in a London garden on Tuesday, October 3.

Prankster Simon Brodkin interrupts a keynote speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May, handing her a P45 form Wednesday, October 4, at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England. A P45 is given to UK employees when they leave a company, similar to a "pink slip" in the United States. May managed to shrug off the incident as Brodkin was led away by security.

O.J. Simpson signs documents as he is released from a prison in Lovelock, Nevada, on Saturday, September 30. The former football star, now out on parole, served nine years for kidnapping and armed robbery.

A rental truck rests on its side after a high-speed chase in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday, September 30. The driver of the truck, Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder. He is accused of plowing the truck into pedestrians on a busy street, injuring four. He is also accused of stabbing a police officer the day before after hitting him with a car.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson makes a statement to the press in Washington on Wednesday, October 4. He said he has no plans to resign and will not do so, denying reports that Vice President Mike Pence had to urge him to stay in the job. He also sidestepped questions about whether he called President Donald Trump a "moron." Tillerson's remarks were part of an administration-wide effort to dismiss an NBC article in which aides described Tillerson's "fury" about the ways Trump has undermined him publicly on several foreign-policy initiatives. Calling the report "erroneous," Tillerson pointed the finger at "some who try to sow dissension" to undermine the President's agenda. And he said he wouldn't deal with "petty nonsense" of name-calling.

Iraqi forces advance toward an ISIS stronghold in Hawija, Iraq, on Wednesday, October 4. The next day, they said, they had retaken the city center.

High Court judges wait in London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, October 2, ahead of the annual service to mark the start of the legal year.

A necklace known as Creation I, which features a 163.41-carat diamond, is pictured at a London auction house on Sunday, October 3. It is expected to fetch around $30 million (US) when it is auctioned next month.

Broken windows of the Mandalay Bay hotel are seen early in Las Vegas on Monday, October 2, the morning after gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music festival nearby. Police say Paddock fired on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the hotel.

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries palm branches in Jerusalem for the roof of his sukkah, a temporary hut constructed during the weeklong Jewish festival of Sukkot, on Monday, October 2.

A jaguar kills a yellow anaconda on the Cuiaba River in Mato Grosso, Brazil, on Friday, September 29.

Kate McKinnon, playing US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, sits on the lap of Alec Baldwin, playing President Donald Trump, during the opening sketch of "Saturday Night Live" on September 30.

Actors in Budapest, Hungary, rehearse for a modern interpretation of William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" on Friday, September 29.

A woman winces as she gets a tattoo Saturday, September 30, during the Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention. She was being inked in a traditional method that uses hand tools resembling large needles.

Swiss student Lara Indra cleans the remains of a dead soldier that were excavated from a former World War II trench in Klessin, Germany, on Wednesday, October 4.

Doan Thi Huong is escorted by police as she leaves a court hearing in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on Monday, October 2. Huong and Siti Aisyah are accused of carrying out one of the most audacious assassination plots of the 21st century: the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Farmers present their cow during a livestock competition near Clermont-Ferrand, France, on Wednesday, October 4.

A police officer takes cover from rocks thrown by opposition protesters in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, October 2. Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta won re-election over veteran opposition candidate Raila Odinga, but the country's Supreme Court upheld a petition by Odinga that claimed Kenyatta's re-election was fraudulent. A new election is set for October 26.

A car drives by the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Tuesday, October 3. The US State Department is pulling all families of employees and nonessential personnel out from Cuba after a string of mysterious attacks against US diplomats. Several US officials told CNN that 21 US diplomats and family members became ill after apparent sonic attacks. The embassy will continue to operate with a 60% reduction in staff.

Children use magnifiers to view butterflies at the American Museum of Natural History on Wednesday, October 4. The New York museum will feature tropical butterflies through May 28.

US President Donald Trump concludes a statement about the mass shooting in Las Vegas. "In times such as these I know we are searching for some kind of meaning in the chaos, some kind of light in the darkness," he said on Monday, October 2. "The answers do not come easy. But we can take solace knowing that even the darkest space can be brightened by a single light, and even the most terrible despair can be illuminated by a single ray of hope."

A malnourished child receives treatment in Sanaa, Yemen, on Wednesday, October 4. The Saudi-led military campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels has prompted a string of humanitarian crises. According to UNICEF, a child dies every 10 minutes in Yemen from preventable causes such as diarrhea, breathing infections and malnutrition.