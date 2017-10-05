Breaking News

The week in 34 photos

Updated 10:12 PM ET, Thu October 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Concertgoers dive over a fence to take cover from gunfire after shots rang out at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, October 1. At least 58 people were killed and almost 500 were injured when &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/02/us/gallery/las-vegas-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a gunman opened fire&lt;/a&gt; on the crowd. Police said the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds. He was found dead in his hotel room, and authorities believe he killed himself. It is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/19/us/gallery/worst-shootings-in-us/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the deadliest mass shooting&lt;/a&gt; in modern US history.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Concertgoers dive over a fence to take cover from gunfire after shots rang out at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, October 1. At least 58 people were killed and almost 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. Police said the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds. He was found dead in his hotel room, and authorities believe he killed himself. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
Hide Caption
1 of 35
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Carmen Yulin Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/03/politics/donald-trump-san-juan-mayor-carmen-yuln-cruz-puerto-rico-hurricane/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he arrived on the island&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, October 3. Days before, Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/30/politics/trump-tweets-puerto-rico-mayor/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;slammed Yulin Cruz&lt;/a&gt; for criticizing the White House&#39;s hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Carmen Yulin Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, after he arrived on the island on Tuesday, October 3. Days before, Trump slammed Yulin Cruz for criticizing the White House's hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
Hide Caption
2 of 35
In this long-exposure image, Mount Sakurajima erupts in Tarumizu, Japan, on Friday, September 29.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
In this long-exposure image, Mount Sakurajima erupts in Tarumizu, Japan, on Friday, September 29.
Hide Caption
3 of 35
Karl Kreile, left, and Bode Mende kiss Sunday, October 1, after becoming the first gay couple to be legally married in Germany. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/06/world/germany-same-sex-marriage-cnnphotos/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Read more: &#39;Love wins&#39; in Germany&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Karl Kreile, left, and Bode Mende kiss Sunday, October 1, after becoming the first gay couple to be legally married in Germany. Read more: 'Love wins' in Germany
Hide Caption
4 of 35
Spanish national police push back people at a school in Barcelona, preventing them from voting in Catalonia&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/01/europe/catalonia-spain-independence-referendum-vote/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;contested independence referendum&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, October 1. Spain&#39;s highest court had ruled the vote illegal under the Spanish constitution. Almost 900 people were injured in the police crackdown, according to Catalan officials. 
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Spanish national police push back people at a school in Barcelona, preventing them from voting in Catalonia's contested independence referendum on Sunday, October 1. Spain's highest court had ruled the vote illegal under the Spanish constitution. Almost 900 people were injured in the police crackdown, according to Catalan officials. 
Hide Caption
5 of 35
Wayne Skinner holds a swan as he waits for the start of the 33rd Annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, on Sunday, October 1.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Wayne Skinner holds a swan as he waits for the start of the 33rd Annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, on Sunday, October 1.
Hide Caption
6 of 35
Flowers, candles and cards adorn Tom Petty&#39;s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/03/entertainment/tom-petty-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the rock legend died&lt;/a&gt; Monday, October 2. Petty was 66 years old. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/03/entertainment/gallery/tom-petty/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Photos: The life and career of Tom Petty&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Flowers, candles and cards adorn Tom Petty's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after the rock legend died Monday, October 2. Petty was 66 years old. Photos: The life and career of Tom Petty
Hide Caption
7 of 35
Mochi, an 8-year-old Saint Bernard from Sioux Falls, North Dakota, shows off the long tongue that earned him a Guinness World Record on Tuesday, October 3. His tongue, the longest on a dog, measures 7.31 inches. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDoi3XqG58o&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See video of Mochi&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Mochi, an 8-year-old Saint Bernard from Sioux Falls, North Dakota, shows off the long tongue that earned him a Guinness World Record on Tuesday, October 3. His tongue, the longest on a dog, measures 7.31 inches. See video of Mochi
Hide Caption
8 of 35
Amanda Werner, dressed as the iconic Monopoly Man, sits behind former Equifax CEO Richard Smith as he testified before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, October 4. The ruse was organized by progressive nonprofits Public Citizen and Americans for Financial Reform. &quot;I am dressed as the Monopoly Man to call attention to Equifax and Wells Fargo&#39;s use of forced arbitration as a get-out-of-jail-free card for massive misconduct,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/10/04/technology/culture/monopoly-man-equifax/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Werner said in a Twitter message to CNN Tech.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;They use these ripoff clauses buried in the fine print to ensure that consumers can&#39;t join together to hold them accountable in court.&quot; Last month, Equifax announced a huge data breach affecting over 145 million people. Smith told senators on Wednesday that a forced arbitration clause was not designed to be applied to the breach.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Amanda Werner, dressed as the iconic Monopoly Man, sits behind former Equifax CEO Richard Smith as he testified before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, October 4. The ruse was organized by progressive nonprofits Public Citizen and Americans for Financial Reform. "I am dressed as the Monopoly Man to call attention to Equifax and Wells Fargo's use of forced arbitration as a get-out-of-jail-free card for massive misconduct," Werner said in a Twitter message to CNN Tech. "They use these ripoff clauses buried in the fine print to ensure that consumers can't join together to hold them accountable in court." Last month, Equifax announced a huge data breach affecting over 145 million people. Smith told senators on Wednesday that a forced arbitration clause was not designed to be applied to the breach.
Hide Caption
9 of 35
A police officer works by a body Sunday, October 1, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/01/europe/marseille-knife-attack-train-station/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a knife-wielding man killed two women&lt;/a&gt; at the Saint-Charles train station in Marseille, France. Military police killed the suspect, city police told CNN, and the incident was being treated as a terror attack.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A police officer works by a body Sunday, October 1, after a knife-wielding man killed two women at the Saint-Charles train station in Marseille, France. Military police killed the suspect, city police told CNN, and the incident was being treated as a terror attack.
Hide Caption
10 of 35
Rohingya refugees from Myanmar collapse from exhaustion after their small wooden boat arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday, October 1. More than 500,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar since late August, creating &quot;a humanitarian and human rights nightmare,&quot; according to Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/05/asia/rohingya-myanmar-explainer/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Rohingya&lt;/a&gt; are a Muslim minority who come from Myanmar&#39;s Rakhine State but are not recognized there as citizens. They are considered by many human rights groups to be among the world&#39;s most persecuted people.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Rohingya refugees from Myanmar collapse from exhaustion after their small wooden boat arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday, October 1. More than 500,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar since late August, creating "a humanitarian and human rights nightmare," according to Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations. The Rohingya are a Muslim minority who come from Myanmar's Rakhine State but are not recognized there as citizens. They are considered by many human rights groups to be among the world's most persecuted people.
Hide Caption
11 of 35
A fox yawns in a London garden on Tuesday, October 3.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A fox yawns in a London garden on Tuesday, October 3.
Hide Caption
12 of 35
Prankster Simon Brodkin&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/04/europe/theresa-may-speech-disaster-conservative-party-conference/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; interrupts a keynote speech&lt;/a&gt; by British Prime Minister Theresa May, handing her a P45 form Wednesday, October 4, at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England. A P45 is given to UK employees when they leave a company, similar to a &quot;pink slip&quot; in the United States. May managed to shrug off the incident as Brodkin was led away by security.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Prankster Simon Brodkin interrupts a keynote speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May, handing her a P45 form Wednesday, October 4, at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England. A P45 is given to UK employees when they leave a company, similar to a "pink slip" in the United States. May managed to shrug off the incident as Brodkin was led away by security.
Hide Caption
13 of 35
O.J. Simpson signs documents as he is released from a prison in Lovelock, Nevada, on Saturday, September 30. The former football star, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/01/us/oj-simpson-released-from-prison/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;now out on parole,&lt;/a&gt; served nine years for kidnapping and armed robbery. 
Photos: The week in 34 photos
O.J. Simpson signs documents as he is released from a prison in Lovelock, Nevada, on Saturday, September 30. The former football star, now out on parole, served nine years for kidnapping and armed robbery. 
Hide Caption
14 of 35
A rental truck rests on its side after a high-speed chase in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday, September 30. The driver of the truck, Abdulahi Hasan Sharif,&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/01/americas/edmonton-vehicle-attacks-investigation/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; has been charged&lt;/a&gt; with five counts of attempted murder. He is accused of plowing the truck into pedestrians on a busy street, injuring four. He is also accused of stabbing a police officer the day before after hitting him with a car.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A rental truck rests on its side after a high-speed chase in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday, September 30. The driver of the truck, Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder. He is accused of plowing the truck into pedestrians on a busy street, injuring four. He is also accused of stabbing a police officer the day before after hitting him with a car.
Hide Caption
15 of 35
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/04/politics/tillerson-trump-commitment-moron/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;makes a statement to the press&lt;/a&gt; in Washington on Wednesday, October 4. He said he has no plans to resign and will not do so, denying reports that Vice President Mike Pence had to urge him to stay in the job. He also sidestepped questions about whether he called President Donald Trump a &quot;moron.&quot; Tillerson&#39;s remarks were part of an administration-wide effort to dismiss &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/tillerson-s-fury-trump-required-intervention-pence-n806451&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an NBC article&lt;/a&gt; in which aides described Tillerson&#39;s &quot;fury&quot; about the ways Trump has undermined him publicly on several foreign-policy initiatives. Calling the report &quot;erroneous,&quot; Tillerson pointed the finger at &quot;some who try to sow dissension&quot; to undermine the President&#39;s agenda. And he said he wouldn&#39;t deal with &quot;petty nonsense&quot; of name-calling.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson makes a statement to the press in Washington on Wednesday, October 4. He said he has no plans to resign and will not do so, denying reports that Vice President Mike Pence had to urge him to stay in the job. He also sidestepped questions about whether he called President Donald Trump a "moron." Tillerson's remarks were part of an administration-wide effort to dismiss an NBC article in which aides described Tillerson's "fury" about the ways Trump has undermined him publicly on several foreign-policy initiatives. Calling the report "erroneous," Tillerson pointed the finger at "some who try to sow dissension" to undermine the President's agenda. And he said he wouldn't deal with "petty nonsense" of name-calling.
Hide Caption
16 of 35
Iraqi forces advance toward an ISIS stronghold in Hawija, Iraq, on Wednesday, October 4. The next day, they said, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/05/middleeast/iraq-isis-hawija/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;they had retaken the city center.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Iraqi forces advance toward an ISIS stronghold in Hawija, Iraq, on Wednesday, October 4. The next day, they said, they had retaken the city center.
Hide Caption
17 of 35
High Court judges wait in London&#39;s Westminster Abbey on Monday, October 2, ahead of the annual service to mark the start of the legal year.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
High Court judges wait in London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, October 2, ahead of the annual service to mark the start of the legal year.
Hide Caption
18 of 35
A necklace known as Creation I, which features a 163.41-carat diamond, is pictured at a London auction house on Sunday, October 3. It is expected to fetch around $30 million (US) when it is auctioned next month.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A necklace known as Creation I, which features a 163.41-carat diamond, is pictured at a London auction house on Sunday, October 3. It is expected to fetch around $30 million (US) when it is auctioned next month.
Hide Caption
19 of 35
Broken windows of the Mandalay Bay hotel are seen early in Las Vegas on Monday, October 2, the morning after gunman Stephen Paddock &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/02/us/gallery/las-vegas-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;opened fire on a country music festival&lt;/a&gt; nearby. Police say Paddock fired on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the hotel.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Broken windows of the Mandalay Bay hotel are seen early in Las Vegas on Monday, October 2, the morning after gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music festival nearby. Police say Paddock fired on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the hotel.
Hide Caption
20 of 35
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries palm branches in Jerusalem for the roof of his sukkah, a temporary hut constructed during the weeklong Jewish festival of Sukkot, on Monday, October 2.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries palm branches in Jerusalem for the roof of his sukkah, a temporary hut constructed during the weeklong Jewish festival of Sukkot, on Monday, October 2.
Hide Caption
21 of 35
A jaguar kills a yellow anaconda on the Cuiaba River in Mato Grosso, Brazil, on Friday, September 29.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A jaguar kills a yellow anaconda on the Cuiaba River in Mato Grosso, Brazil, on Friday, September 29.
Hide Caption
22 of 35
Kate McKinnon, playing US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, sits on the lap of Alec Baldwin, playing President Donald Trump, during the opening sketch of &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; on September 30.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Kate McKinnon, playing US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, sits on the lap of Alec Baldwin, playing President Donald Trump, during the opening sketch of "Saturday Night Live" on September 30.
Hide Caption
23 of 35
Actors in Budapest, Hungary, rehearse for a modern interpretation of William Shakespeare&#39;s &quot;Hamlet&quot; on Friday, September 29.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Actors in Budapest, Hungary, rehearse for a modern interpretation of William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" on Friday, September 29.
Hide Caption
24 of 35
A woman winces as she gets a tattoo Saturday, September 30, during the Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention. She was being inked in a traditional method that uses hand tools resembling large needles.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A woman winces as she gets a tattoo Saturday, September 30, during the Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention. She was being inked in a traditional method that uses hand tools resembling large needles.
Hide Caption
25 of 35
Swiss student Lara Indra cleans the remains of a dead soldier that were excavated from a former World War II trench in Klessin, Germany, on Wednesday, October 4.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Swiss student Lara Indra cleans the remains of a dead soldier that were excavated from a former World War II trench in Klessin, Germany, on Wednesday, October 4.
Hide Caption
26 of 35
US President Donald Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/03/politics/donald-trump-paper-towels-puerto-rico/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tosses a roll of paper towels&lt;/a&gt; as he helps distribute supplies in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, October 3. Puerto Rico &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/09/world/hurricane-maria-puerto-rico-cnnphotos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was devastated by Hurricane Maria&lt;/a&gt; two weeks ago.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
US President Donald Trump tosses a roll of paper towels as he helps distribute supplies in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, October 3. Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria two weeks ago.
Hide Caption
27 of 35
Doan Thi Huong is escorted by police as she leaves a court hearing in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on Monday, October 2. Huong and Siti Aisyah &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/30/asia/malaysia-kim-jong-nam-trial-siti-aisyah/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;are accused of carrying out one of the most audacious assassination plots of the 21st century:&lt;/a&gt; the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Both have pleaded not guilty.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Doan Thi Huong is escorted by police as she leaves a court hearing in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on Monday, October 2. Huong and Siti Aisyah are accused of carrying out one of the most audacious assassination plots of the 21st century: the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Both have pleaded not guilty.
Hide Caption
28 of 35
Farmers present their cow during a livestock competition near Clermont-Ferrand, France, on Wednesday, October 4.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Farmers present their cow during a livestock competition near Clermont-Ferrand, France, on Wednesday, October 4.
Hide Caption
29 of 35
A police officer takes cover from rocks thrown by opposition protesters in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, October 2. Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta won re-election over veteran opposition candidate Raila Odinga, but the country&#39;s Supreme Court &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/20/africa/kenya-election-supreme-court/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;upheld a petition by Odinga &lt;/a&gt;that claimed Kenyatta&#39;s re-election was fraudulent. A new election is set for October 26.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A police officer takes cover from rocks thrown by opposition protesters in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, October 2. Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta won re-election over veteran opposition candidate Raila Odinga, but the country's Supreme Court upheld a petition by Odinga that claimed Kenyatta's re-election was fraudulent. A new election is set for October 26.
Hide Caption
30 of 35
A car drives by the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Tuesday, October 3. The US State Department &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/29/politics/us-cuba-sonic-attacks-pulls-out-diplomats/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;is pulling all families of employees and nonessential personnel out from Cuba&lt;/a&gt; after a string of mysterious attacks against US diplomats. Several US officials told CNN that 21 US diplomats and family members became ill after apparent sonic attacks. The embassy will continue to operate with a 60% reduction in staff.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A car drives by the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Tuesday, October 3. The US State Department is pulling all families of employees and nonessential personnel out from Cuba after a string of mysterious attacks against US diplomats. Several US officials told CNN that 21 US diplomats and family members became ill after apparent sonic attacks. The embassy will continue to operate with a 60% reduction in staff.
Hide Caption
31 of 35
Children use magnifiers to view butterflies at the American Museum of Natural History on Wednesday, October 4. The New York museum will feature tropical butterflies through May 28.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Children use magnifiers to view butterflies at the American Museum of Natural History on Wednesday, October 4. The New York museum will feature tropical butterflies through May 28.
Hide Caption
32 of 35
US President Donald Trump concludes a statement about the mass shooting in Las Vegas. &quot;In times such as these I know we are searching for some kind of meaning in the chaos, some kind of light in the darkness,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/02/politics/donald-trump-las-vegas-shooting-remarks/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he said on Monday, October 2.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;The answers do not come easy. But we can take solace knowing that even the darkest space can be brightened by a single light, and even the most terrible despair can be illuminated by a single ray of hope.&quot;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
US President Donald Trump concludes a statement about the mass shooting in Las Vegas. "In times such as these I know we are searching for some kind of meaning in the chaos, some kind of light in the darkness," he said on Monday, October 2. "The answers do not come easy. But we can take solace knowing that even the darkest space can be brightened by a single light, and even the most terrible despair can be illuminated by a single ray of hope."
Hide Caption
33 of 35
A malnourished child receives treatment in Sanaa, Yemen, on Wednesday, October 4. The Saudi-led military campaign against Yemen&#39;s Houthi rebels &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/07/middleeast/yemeni-girl-viral-photo/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has prompted a string of humanitarian crises.&lt;/a&gt; According to UNICEF, a child dies every 10 minutes in Yemen from preventable causes such as diarrhea, breathing infections and malnutrition.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A malnourished child receives treatment in Sanaa, Yemen, on Wednesday, October 4. The Saudi-led military campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels has prompted a string of humanitarian crises. According to UNICEF, a child dies every 10 minutes in Yemen from preventable causes such as diarrhea, breathing infections and malnutrition.
Hide Caption
34 of 35
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces, a US-backed rebel alliance, takes cover from sniper fire near a hospital in Raqqa, Syria, on Sunday, October 1. Syrian fighters backed by US special forces have been battling to clear the area of ISIS. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/28/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0929/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 26 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces, a US-backed rebel alliance, takes cover from sniper fire near a hospital in Raqqa, Syria, on Sunday, October 1. Syrian fighters backed by US special forces have been battling to clear the area of ISIS. See last week in 26 photos
Hide Caption
35 of 35
01 week in photos 100602 week in photos 100603 week in photos 1006 RESTRICTED04 week in photos 100605 week in photos 100609a week in pix RESTRICTED06 week in photos 1006 RESTRICTED07 week in photos 100608 week in photos 1006 RESTRICTED09 week in photos 100610 week in photos 1006 RESTRICTED11 week in photos 100612 week in photos 100613 week in photos 100614 week in photos 100615 week in photos 100616 week in photos 100617 week in photos 100618 week in photos 100620 week in photos 100621 week in photos 100622 week in photos 1006 RESTRICTED23 week in photos 1006 RESTRICTED24 week in photos 1006 RESTRICTED25 week in photos 100626 week in photos 100627 week in photos 100628 week in photos 100629 week in photos 100630 week in photos 1006 RESTRICTED31 week in photos 100632 week in photos 100633 week in photos 1006 RESTRICTED34 week in photos 1006 RESTRICTED35 week in photos 1006
Take a look at 34 photos of the week from September 29 through October 5.