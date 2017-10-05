The week in 34 photos

In this long-exposure image, Mount Sakurajima erupts in Tarumizu, Japan, on Friday, September 29.
Wayne Skinner holds a swan as he waits for the start of the 33rd Annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, on Sunday, October 1.
A fox yawns in a London garden on Tuesday, October 3.
High Court judges wait in London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, October 2, ahead of the annual service to mark the start of the legal year.
A necklace known as Creation I, which features a 163.41-carat diamond, is pictured at a London auction house on Sunday, October 3. It is expected to fetch around $30 million (US) when it is auctioned next month.
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries palm branches in Jerusalem for the roof of his sukkah, a temporary hut constructed during the weeklong Jewish festival of Sukkot, on Monday, October 2.
A jaguar kills a yellow anaconda on the Cuiaba River in Mato Grosso, Brazil, on Friday, September 29.
Kate McKinnon, playing US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, sits on the lap of Alec Baldwin, playing President Donald Trump, during the opening sketch of "Saturday Night Live" on September 30.
Actors in Budapest, Hungary, rehearse for a modern interpretation of William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" on Friday, September 29.
A woman winces as she gets a tattoo Saturday, September 30, during the Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention. She was being inked in a traditional method that uses hand tools resembling large needles.
Swiss student Lara Indra cleans the remains of a dead soldier that were excavated from a former World War II trench in Klessin, Germany, on Wednesday, October 4.
Farmers present their cow during a livestock competition near Clermont-Ferrand, France, on Wednesday, October 4.
Children use magnifiers to view butterflies at the American Museum of Natural History on Wednesday, October 4. The New York museum will feature tropical butterflies through May 28.