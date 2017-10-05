Tropical Storm Nate poses weekend threat to Gulf Coast

Story highlights Nicaragua and Honduras were at risk Thursday of life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides

The storm could strengthen over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and make landfall in the US

(CNN) Tropical Storm Nate formed Thursday morning in the southwestern Caribbean, and early forecast models show it taking aim this weekend at the central US Gulf Coast, likely as a minor hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Nate's forecast track also had shifted slightly west by midmorning Thursday, putting New Orleans -- with its compromised drainage system -- directly in the storm's sights.

Anyone with Columbus Day weekend plans in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama should pay very close attention, as a hurricane landfall in that region looks likely, CNN meteorologists said.

Tropical Storm #Nate has formed with a notable westward forecast shift since yesterday. Check the latest forecast: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/D4vkL3S1Ye — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 5, 2017

Nicaragua and Honduras at risk

Nate's maximum sustained winds had increased by Thursday to 40 mph, with the storm forecast to remain close to that intensity all day as it moves inland over Nicaragua and Honduras, they said.

