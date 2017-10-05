Tropical Storm Nate poses weekend threat to Gulf Coast

(CNN) Tropical Storm Nate formed Thursday morning in the southwestern Caribbean, and early forecast models show it taking aim this weekend at the central US Gulf Coast, likely as a minor hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center .

Anyone with Columbus Day weekend plans in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama should pay close attention, as a hurricane landfall in that region looks likely, CNN meteorologists said.

Nicaragua and Honduras at risk

Nate's maximum sustained winds had increased by Thursday to 40 mph, with the storm forecast to remain close to that intensity all day as it moves inland over Nicaragua and Honduras, they said.

Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides are possible in the Central American nations, with extreme rainfall totals of 15 to 20 inches possible in Nicaragua and up to 8 inches predicted for Honduras. A tropical storm warning was in effect from Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua, to Punta Castilla, Honduras, the hurricane center said.

After crossing over Central America, Nate is expected to move back into the warm waters of the western Caribbean, CNN forecasters said. There, Nate could strengthen and experience an increase in forward speed, though the Yucatan Peninsula could inhibit its growth, meteorologists said.

Rapid intensification possible

Some forecast models had predicted Nate would become a much stronger hurricane and make landfall on the Florida Panhandle, but those models now have fallen more in line with predictions of a landfall along the central Gulf Coast, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.

Still, many factors will play a role in Nate's development through the weekend, he said.

"How much Nate is able to strengthen once it hits those warm waters depends a lot on how intact the center of the storm can maintain as it traverses land," Miller said. "If it gets ragged, it will take some time to reform over the ocean, and that will mean less time to gain in intensity.

"But if it manages to stay together while over Central America, it will be able to take advantage of those warm waters and quickly strengthen, maybe even undergo 'rapid intensification,'" he said.

Rapid intensification occurs when a storm's maximum sustained winds increase at least 35 mph in 24 hours or less. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose, and Maria all underwent the phenomenon on their way to becoming major hurricanes earlier this season.

New Orleans vulnerable to flooding

New Orleans was directly in the center of the hurricane center's latest forecast track.

The city's unique drainage system still is experiencing critical deficiencies exposed during heavy August storms that led to the flooding of several hundred properties

Five of those pumps were relatively small and located in newer sections of the city where localized flooding has not been a problem this summer, the records show. Another four were among the system's 20 so-called "constant duty" pumps, which are also small and work to clear the streets of runoff from lawn watering and other daily water usage.

One major pump that remained out of service was located at the city's largest-capacity pump station in the city's Lakeview neighborhood, which serves a heavily populated swath along the city's western edge and a large section of neighboring Jefferson Parish. Another major pump was in nearby City Park. The third was across the Mississippi River, in the suburban-style Algiers section of town.

The water board also had backup generators at all 24 of its major pump stations, including 10 temporary generators, the records show. The generators were installed recently after a key turbine that powers the city's oldest, most powerful pumps from a central power plant failed this summer, exposing the complete lack of backup power at some locations.

New Orleans officials routinely note that even at its maximum design capacity, the city's pumps only can drain 1 inch of water in the first hour of a storm and a half-inch each subsequent hour. That means a deluge would predictably cause temporary localized flooding, an outcome most residents expect.