Story highlights Security guard was first to approach Stephen Paddock during Sunday's shooting

Jesus Campos is out of hospital, union president says

(CNN) The security guard who first approached Stephen Paddock's hotel suite during the massacre in Las Vegas, was shot in the leg and continued to help clear rooms after getting injured, police said.

Jesus Campos was identified as the security guard at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, said David Hickey, president of the union that represents the hotel's security guards. He was uncertain whether Campos was armed at the time.

Campos is out of the hospital, but is expected to have surgery at a later date to remove a bullet, Hickey told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Campos' actions may have distracted Paddock, possibly saving lives of many people below at the country music festival. The shooter killed 58 people and the attack left nearly 500 concertgoers wounded.