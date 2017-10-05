(CNN) Tina Frost, a 27-year-old woman from Crofton, Maryland, is fighting for her life. She sustained grievous injuries Sunday after being struck above her right eye by the gunman's bullet in Las Vegas.

Now, speaking on Tina's behalf, her mother, Mary Moreland, is crediting a man they only know as "Shane" for saving her daughter's life.

She says Shane helped Tina's boyfriend, Austin, carry her to a pickup truck, holding his shirt on her eye as they sped to the hospital. Once they arrived, the man, still unidentified, placed her in a wheelchair before she was taken away, said Moreland.

"Thank you for saving my daughter's life," she said, CNN's Scott McLean asked her what she wanted to say to the man who brought Tina to safety.

"That simple?" asked Mclean.

