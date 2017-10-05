Las Vegas massacre: A timeline

(CNN) The events that took place in Las Vegas on Sunday will be seared into the minds of the thousands of people who were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert, and far beyond.

This is how the events unfolded, according to law enforcement. All times are Pacific.

10:05 p.m.

10:12 p.m.

After working their way up the building, two Las Vegas police officers make it to the 31st floor of the hotel. One radios in: "I'm inside the Mandalay Bay on the 31st floor, I can hear automatic fire coming from one floor ahead... one floor above us."

10:15 p.m.

Paddock fires his final shots, which are recorded on an officer's bodycam.

10:17 p.m.

The two officers arrive on Paddock's floor.

10:18 p.m.

A hotel security guard tells Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers he's been shot, and provides the room number from which Paddock was firing.

10:26 - 10:30 p.m.

Eight more officers arrive on the 32nd floor. Not hearing gunfire, they move down the hall, clearing rooms along the way in case he has barricaded himself.

10:55 p.m.

The officers arrive in the stairwell nearest the suite at the north end of the hall. Noting two cameras set up on a room service cart, they pull back to wait for backup in the form of a SWAT team.

11:20 p.m.

SWAT officers use an explosive to breach the door to Paddock's suite, discovering him inert on the ground. Officers note the door to one of the suite's bedroom's is closed.

11:27 p.m.

The team use another charge to gain entry to a room, but discover it empty. An officer radios that the suspect is down.