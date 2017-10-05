Story highlights Hero who saved 30 people from shooting spree recounts experience to CNN's Erin Burnett

Cop who saved Smith's life joins the emotional interview

Las Vegas (CNN) One of the heroes of Sunday's massacre in Las Vegas was reunited on CNN with the off-duty officer who saved his life after he took at least two bullets while rescuing the injured and dying from the scene.

In an often emotional interview, concertgoer Jonathan Smith recounted the aftermath of the horrific attack in which 58 people lost their lives in the mass shooting

It was his heroism that prevented the death toll from rising even further -- Smith is credited with saving at least 30 people from the scene, although he downplays his actions.

"Everyone's been using that word -- 'hero.' I've been saying it since the whole time I got home -- I'm not a hero, I'm far from a hero. I think I just did what anybody would do," he said.

"Was it smart? Probably not. But if someone else (was) in the shoes, and they see me, I would want them to come back and at least help me."