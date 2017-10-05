(CNN) As Americans mourn the victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas, questions will inevitably arise about the future of the Las Vegas Village, now the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history .

Owned by MGM Resorts, the venue is little more than a swath of concrete with a stage on the Las Vegas strip. But to many victims' advocates and survivors, it has become hallowed ground.

"I saw those people die there," survivor Lisa Fine told CNN. "That ground there is very sacred."

"I want that place to be totally cleaned up, and I want it to look beautiful and have something that is just a memory of (the victims and survivors)," said Fine. "I want people to know who they were."

MGM Resorts has not said whether or not it plans to erect a memorial for victims or when it might reopen the venue. There have been no official calls from victims' advocates or the greater Las Vegas community for such a site. But it wouldn't be unheard of.

Here's what happened to other scenes of mass shootings and attacks in the United States:

Pulse

People mark the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting on June 12, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.

Virginia Tech

The Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, after a 23-year-old student went on a shooting spree.

After renovations to repair the damage done by the 23-year-old gunman who killed 32 people on campus in 2007, Norris Hall quickly reopened. Rather than classrooms, it now houses the Center for Peace Studies and Violence Prevention and offices and labs for the Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics. The West Ambler Johnston residence hall, where the shooter killed two of his victims, remains a dormitory. It came into the spotlight again this year when two of its residents were accused of killing a 13-year-old in Blacksburg. At the school's drill field, 300-pound "Hokie Stones" bear the names of the five faculty and 27 students killed at West AJ and Norris Hall.

Sandy Hook

A gunman killed 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary before turning the gun on himself.

Luby's in Killeen

The Luby's Cafeteria location in Killeen, Texas where 23 people were killed.

More than 100 people were having lunch at the popular cafe in Killeen, Texas, in October 1991 when a 35-year-old gunman drove through a window before opening fire on the eatery's patrons. He killed 23 people and then himself. Luby's remained open until 2000. The building still sits on a busy highway in Killeen, though today it is host to a Chinese restaurant with a lunch buffet.

San Ysidro

A gunman killed 21 adults and children at a San Ysidro, California McDonald's.

In 1984, a 41-year-old armed with a long-barreled Uzi, a shotgun and a handgun killed 21 children and adults at a McDonald's before police ended the rampage by killing the gunman. The McDonald's was later torn down, and a Southwestern College satellite was built there. In 1990, a pyramid monument composed of 21 hexagonal pillars was built in honor of the victims.

University of Texas Tower

At the University of Texas in Austin, a 25-year-old killed 16 people and wounded at least 30 more after killing his mother and wife earlier in the day.

In 1966, a former U.S. Marine with a rifle killed 16 people while firing shots from the University of Texas Tower in Austin. Police officers Ramiro Martinez and Houston McCoy killed the gunman while he was still in the tower, and police learned later the shooter had killed his wife and mother earlier in the day. In 1998, the University of Texas announced it would reopen the deck from which the gunman shot his victims. It now has security guards and a lattice fence.

San Bernardino

A married couple opened fire on an employee gathering at Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, killing 14 people on December 2, 2014.

After a December 2015 shooting massacre that left 14 people dead at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, the center was forced to shut down for weeks. Employees returned to work in January, but the center now has several new rules in place. Unannounced visits to the facility are no longer allowed, and visitors are required to supply the names of anyone who accompanies them to their appointments. Those arriving for their appointments are directed to a single entrance where they are pre-screened by security guards in the parking lot. They are screened again in the main lobby before entering the main building, and escorts accompany visitors throughout their appointments.

Fort Hood

An Army major killed 13 people and injured 32 at Fort Hood, Texas, during a 2009 shooting rampage.

An Army major and psychiatrist went on a shooting rampage in November 2009, killing 13 people and wounding 32 more at the largest active-duty military post in the country. The shooter has since been convicted and sentenced to death. Thanks to about $400,000 in donations, a memorial was erected near the Killeen Civic and Conference Center to honor the victims. Sculptor and Vietnam veteran Troy Kelley said he wanted to make sure future generations did not forget what happened, "but most of all I wanted to honor the victims that through no fault of their own gave their life on that horrible day."

Columbine

Two students opened fire inside Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, on April 20, 1999.

Two teenagers killed 13 people and wounded 23 more at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, in April 1999. Ten of the victims died in the school's library. HOPE Columbine, a group made up of the victims' families and friends, wanted the library removed from the school, and the school board obliged. The library was transformed into an atrium with a mountain view, murals and hanging clouds incorporated into its design. A new library was constructed elsewhere on campus.

Aurora

A gunman attacked moviegoers at this theater in Aurora, Colorado.

Twelve people were killed and dozens were injured when a gunman opened fire on a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, in July 2012. Last year, the gunman pleaded guilty to all 165 counts against him, including 24 counts of first-degree murder and 140 counts attempted murder, and was sentenced to life in prison. Cinemark reopened the theater six months later amid criticism and outrage. Some families boycotted invitations to remembrance ceremonies, but other families said they felt visiting the theater helped provide closure.

Charleston

Nine parishioners, all African-American, were shot by a young, white man at Emanuel AME Church.