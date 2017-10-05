GOP Rep. confident Congress will act to ban bump stocks

Story highlights Kinzinger says he's not ruling out legislation banning bump-fire stocks

Bump stocks allow semi-automatic guns to increase the rate of firing rounds

(CNN) Congressman Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, says he's confident Congress will act to ban bump-fire stocks -- but he thinks that a ruling by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives could take care of the problem more quickly.

After 59 people died in the Las Vegas massacre , the worst shooting in modern US history, Kinzinger and two other Republicans wrote a letter to the ATF urging them to review their ruling on bump-fire stocks.

Bump-fire stocks allow semi-automatic weapons to fire much more rapidly, mimicking automatic fire. They were approved by the ATF in 2010 as a new way to assist people with disabilities to "bump fire" from an AR-15-type rifle, and were classified as a firearm part. Twelve bump-fire stocks were found on firearms recovered from the Las Vegas shooter's hotel room, prompting a discussion on their use and availability.

"We've got a lot of people coming onto our letter," Kinzinger told CNN's Kate Bolduan.

"In 2010, the ATF declared that bump stocks were compliant with the law," he continued, "and the question is, take a look again and tell us if they're technically compliant, or even compliant with the spirit of the law. Is this the right thing to do?"

