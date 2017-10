5 things for October 5: Las Vegas, Tillerson, Niger, Equifax, tropical depression

(CNN) Celine Dion is donating proceeds from her Vegas shows to shooting victims. You can help, too. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Las Vegas shooting

Despite an almost laser-like focus on the details of his life, much remains unknown about Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock. Police now believe Paddock had planned to escape after committing the massacre that left 58 people dead, but he left a note instead and killed himself. And Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police thinks Paddock may have had some help planning the attack.

So far, Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, hasn't been able to shed much light. She said she didn't know Paddock was planning a mass shooting . She thought he sent her to the Philippines two weeks ago to break up with her.

President Trump visited survivors of the shooting, and this attempt at being the comforter-in-chief went much better than it did in Puerto Rico . Trump was gracious and deferential as he met with survivors, doctors, nurses and first responders.

2. Rex Tillerson

Did the secretary of state call the President a moron ? NBC News says yes. President Trump says no, that's just fake news. Rex Tillerson, well, he just doesn't want to talk about it . Tillerson did reaffirm his commitment to Trump during a hastily called news conference, as a report began circulating that Vice President Pence had to step in to get Tillerson to stay.

3. Niger attack

4. Equifax

5. Tropical depression

Prime-time troubles

Theresa May thought a speech would help relaunch her premiership . Instead she lost her voice , a prankster showed up and part of the stage failed.

Whatever it takes

Big tax breaks. A giant cactus. Even creating a new city and calling it Amazon. Cities aren't messing around in trying to lure Amazon's second headquarters

Thx @SunCorridorInc! Unfortunately we can't accept gifts (even really cool ones) so we donated it to @DesertMuseum 🌵 https://t.co/ZJPQfs44cq pic.twitter.com/Fot06Kgs9P — Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 19, 2017

A little 'too' real

Police in Indiana fired on a guy wearing a mask and holding a gun, only to find out that it was an actor filming a robbery scene.

Maybe he should sell insurance

Meet the big-wave surfer who has a fear of rocks -- and of being underwater. Now that's an interesting career choice.

Munchkin mania

Google unveiled a bunch of new gadgets -- new smartphones, mini-cameras, etc. But the buzz was about the Google Home Mini that's smaller than a donut

5

All five living former Presidents will take part in an upcoming benefit concert at Texas A&M to raise funds for hurricane relief.

