(CNN) Your mission Usain Bolt, if you choose to accept it, is to save athletics.

The chief of the International Association of Athletics Federations Sebastian Coe sees the eight-time Olympic champion, who sprinted into retirement earlier this year, as a major asset who still has a big part to play in marketing the sport in the next few years.

Elected IAAF president in August 2015, Coe has spent much of his time dealing with issues surrounding corruption and doping, but he now wants to pursue a major overhaul of athletics.

He is considering a whole raft of ideas -- franchises, NFL-style drafts, player auctions and pop-up tracks -- to modernize the sport, insisting that "nothing is off the table."

And he wants to utilize Bolt's charisma to help sell athletics to a younger audience and confirmed the pair are set to meet before Christmas to discuss "exactly what [Bolt] wants to do" going forward.

Muhammad Ali

"I don't think that I've ever witnessed anybody virtually in any sport that's had that global reach," said Coe, who was speaking at the Leaders in Sport Conference at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium in London this week, referring to the Jamaican sprinter.

"You've got to go back to Muhammad Ali really. I think Bolt's reach is extraordinary.

"If he can help us engage with young people and talk about the things that matter and let them believe that it's a sport for them, then this is going to be hugely helpful."

Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt looks back at his Olympic competitors during a 100-meter semifinal in August 2016. Bolt won the final a short time later, becoming the first man in history to win the 100 meters at three straight Olympic Games. See more photos from Bolt's legendary career, which includes eight Olympic gold medals and world records in the 100 and 200 meters. Hide Caption 1 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt wins the 200 meters at the 2003 World Youth Championships in Sherbrooke, Canada. He went pro a year later. Hide Caption 2 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt, at age 19, runs the men's 200-meter during the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. He didn't make it out of the first round of qualifying. Hide Caption 3 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt listens to a question at a news conference before the 2005 World Championships. Hide Caption 4 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt trains in Kingston, Jamaica, in 2006. Hide Caption 5 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt broke the 100-meter world record in 2008, at the Reebok Grand Prix in New York. He finished the race in 9.72 seconds, topping the record that countryman Asafa Powell set a few months earlier. Hide Caption 6 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt attends a promotional event ahead of the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Hide Caption 7 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt kisses his shoe after winning the men's 100-meter final at the 2008 Olympic Games. He topped his own world record, finishing in 9.69 seconds. Hide Caption 8 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt celebrates next to the scoreboard after winning the men's 100-meter in Beijing. Hide Caption 9 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt competes in a 200-meter heat at the Beijing Olympics. A few days after winning the 100, Bolt completed the double by setting a new world record in the 200 final. He finished in 19.30 seconds, breaking the record that American Michael Johnson had held since 1996. Hide Caption 10 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt signs autographs for fans at Toronto's Varsity Stadium in 2009. Hide Caption 11 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt attends a news conference ahead of the Aviva London Grand Prix in 2009. That year, he broke both of his world records at the World Championships in Berlin. Those records -- 9.58 in the 100, 19.19 in the 200 -- still stand today. Hide Caption 12 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt kisses his gold medal in 2012 after defending his Olympic title in the men's 200-meter. He also won the 100 again. Hide Caption 13 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt celebrates after winning 100-meter gold at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow. Hide Caption 14 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt and children do his signature pose during a track clinic in Tokyo in 2013. Hide Caption 15 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt celebrates with his mother, Jennifer, after winning 100-meter gold at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing. Hide Caption 16 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever After winning the 200-meter final at the 2015 World Championships, Bolt was accidentally knocked over by a cameraman on a Segway. Neither man was hurt, however, and they later shook hands on the medal stand. Hide Caption 17 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt dances during a 2016 news conference in Rio de Janeiro. Hide Caption 18 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt arrives at the Olympic Stadium in Rio to compete in the men's 100-meter. He won the event for the third straight Olympic Games. Hide Caption 19 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt celebrates with fans after winning the 200-meter at the 2016 Olympics. In Rio, Bolt completed an unprecedented "triple-triple": three straight Olympic golds in the 100-meter, the 200-meter and the 4x100 relay. In 2017, Bolt was stripped of his 2008 relay medal after it was confirmed that teammate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance. Hide Caption 20 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever In what was his final 100-meter race before retirement, Bolt finished third in the final of the 2017 World Championships. American Justin Gatlin finished first but bowed down to Bolt after the race. Hide Caption 21 of 22 Photos: Usain Bolt: The fastest man ever Bolt does a forward roll as he pulls up with a cramp in the final of the 4x100-meter relay during the 2017 World Championships. Hide Caption 22 of 22

Bolt hung up his spikes in August after being beaten into bronze medal position by Justin Gatlin at the World Championships in London as well as limping out of the relay event with a hamstring injury.

It may not have been the fairytale ending so many were hoping for but Bolt's impact on world sport is unquestionable -- he won eight Olympic golds, 11 World Championships golds and still holds the 100-meter world record of 9.58 seconds.

'We are in the entertainment business'

Usain Bolt wins 2016 IAAF male world athlete of the year.

The Jamaican sprinter's departure has left a "Bolt-shaped hole" for the sport to fill and Coe called on the current crop of athletes to be more like the Jamaican and "recognize that they are in the entertainment business."

"They have to have an opinion and they have to dominate a room, they have to dominate a stadium," said Coe, who is a former middle-distance runner and two-time Olympic Champion and served as a Conservative MP for five years in the 1990s.

"Too often I sit there, because I go to a lot of these post-race news conferences, and I'm thinking, "Are you really offering as much as you should in terms of the insight and the accessibility?

"They've got to be interesting, they've got to have an opinion and that's what takes the sport beyond the stadium. We can't [avoid the issue] anymore. They have to reach out.

"Sometimes there are linguistic challenges. The world media is an English-based media so we need to make sure we do the media training and encourage federations and athletes to recognize that they have all got skin in the game here."

'I'm on the side of personal freedoms'

New Orleans Saints players kneel at Wembley Stadium.

In recent weeks a number of NFL stars have discovered what it means to have "skin in the game" after US President Donald Trump described players who kneel during the National Anthem to protest social injustice as "sons of bitches" and called on team owners to fire them.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

"I'm on the side of personal freedoms, always. You have to be," said Coe, who says he has no problem with athletes bringing politics to the sporting arena.

"Sport has rarely just mirrored society. It's more often than not set its trends if you look back to Jesse Owens' stance in Berlin and the salutes in 1968," he added, referring to to John Carlos and Tommie Smith's Black Power salute at the Mexico Olympics. "It's important sport has a view.

"Frankly, I'm not sure that most of those [NFL] players were particularly bothered [by Trump's comments]. They decided to do what they did."

"I've never felt particularly under pressure from any political leader, even in 1979/1980," added Coe who defied United Kingdom Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's attempts to block British athletes from competing at the 1980 Moscow Olympics over Russia's invasion of Afghanistan.

Sebastian Coe crosses the finish line to win 1500m gold at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

'Encouraged' by Russian response

Last month US Anti-Doping Agency Chief, Travis Tygart called on the International Olympic Committee to ban Russia from the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea, given the evidence that has emerged of a state-sponsored doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Coe's IAAF made a bold call to ban Russia ahead of the 2016 Summer Olympics and, while he does not have a view on Russian participation at the Winter Olympics, he told journalists that he was encouraged by Russia's response over the last 12 months.

USADA CEO Travis Tygart wants Russia banned from Winter Olympics.

"We have set the criteria and if they meet the criteria, then that's when we can start looking at re-introduction," Coe said.

"They've made positive steps. [President of the Russia Federation] Dimitri Shlyakhtin made a speech at [the IAAF Congress] which I thought was pretty candid about the challenges that they'd had and what they needed to do.

"They weren't pleading for reinstatement but just talking about the journey they were on. And I thought that was very encouraging.

"We have to be realistic about it, you're not going to make that shift overnight.

"Whenever reintroduction takes place, it's not then a hands off approach. You need to make sure that monitoring is permanent and regular."

'Why are we wedded to a 400-meter track?'

Coe was elected IAAF President in August 2015.

Coe has no control over the Olympics but is determined to modernize the IAAF Diamond League season, one-day events and even alter the format of the World Championships in an effort to attract new sponsors and partners to "set the sport on its way for the next 30 years."

"Why are we wedded to a 400m track all the time? Coe questioned.

"Why not have pop-up tracks? 300m or 200m tracks in football stadia, taking the sport where we can get people in without necessarily having to be in a championship stadium.

"Franchises, what about having the excitement of the draft? The Indian Premier League auction? Those are the things I really want to have on the table and I don't want to take them off the table. We have to be radical."

'We have to connect with ordinary runners'

Millions of people around the world run in their free time, but Coe is conscious that athletics has failed to make the connection with amateurs in the way other sports have done so effectively.

"People run," Coe said. "We have to make a closer connection with what they're doing on a Saturday morning or in a charity run.

Runners cross Tower Bridge during the 2016 London Marathon.

"I pad up occasionally [for a game of cricket] and, for a few delusional moments on the village green, think I'm Sachin Tendulkar," added Coe, referring to the great Indian batsman.

"I'm not sure many people that go out and run the London Marathon think of themselves as being in the same sport as Usain Bolt or Haile Gebrselassie. We have to make that linkage."

Usain Bolt celebrates at London 2012 Olympics

Coe cited the success eSports has had in attracting youngsters over the last 15 years and believes it is now up to him and the athletics federations to get them back "from the virtual, into reality and on to the track."

Over to you Usain ...