Pony Racing on the sands of the Emerald Isle

Watch the latest episode of CNN Winning Post to find out more about Irish horse racing.

Doolough, County Mayo, Ireland (CNN) Most people go to the seaside to sit back, relax and get away from the rush of everyday life.

But those who head to a three-mile stretch of coastline in County Mayo, Ireland every August are there for another reason entirely.

For 25 years, spectators have been heading to the Geesala Festival to watch ponies gallop at full speed across the sand.

The Doolough Races have kick-started the careers of numerous internationally-acclaimed Irish jockeys, from Chris Hayes to Colin Keane.

"We're here in a very unique place, right out on the west coast of Ireland," Gerry Coyle, chairman of the Geesala Festival Committee, tells CNN.