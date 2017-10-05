Pony Racing on the sands of the Emerald Isle

Story highlights Pony racing takes place annually on a beach in Ireland

Many famous jockeys made their names on Doolough strand

Doolough, County Mayo, Ireland (CNN) Most people go to the seaside to sit back, relax and get away from the rush of everyday life.

Not everyone. Spectators have been heading to Ireland's Geesala Festival for a quarter of a century, watching ponies gallop at full speed across the sand as waves lap upon the Atlantic coastline.

The Doolough Races take place along a three-mile beach in County Mayo every August, and have kickstarted the careers of numerous internationally-acclaimed Irish jockeys, from Chris Hayes to Colin Keane.

"We're here in a very unique place, right out on the west coast of Ireland," Gerry Coyle, chairman of the Geesala Festival Committee, tells CNN.

"All the famous [Irish] jockeys you see around the world now started their careers here.