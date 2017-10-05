Brazilian Olympic Committee President Carlos Nuzman arrested

(CNN) Brazilian Olympic Committee President Carlos Nuzman was arrested by Brazil's Federal Police on charges of corruption Thursday, according to state-run news agency Agencia Brasil.

Nuzman was allegedly involved in an operation to buy jurors' votes during Rio's bid to host the Olympic Games in 2016.

The investigation, codenamed "Unfair Play," also targeted the general director of operations for the organizing committee of Rio 2016, Leonardo Gryner, who was also arrested, according to Agencia Brasil.

Both men are being indicted for corruption, money laundering, and organized crime.

"The IOC's Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer has asked the Brazilian authorities for full information in order to proceed with the IOC's investigation, and has offered the IOC's full cooperation," said the International Olympic Committee in a statement.

Read More