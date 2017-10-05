Secret Service says no system for keeping track of visitors at Mar-a-Lago

Story highlights The revelation comes in response to a lawsuit filed by government watchdog groups

(CNN) The US Secret Service says there is no system for tracking visitors to President Donald Trump's Florida resort at Mar-a-Lago, according to new court filings.

The revelation comes in response to a lawsuit filed by government watchdog groups who have sought visitor logs for the White House, Trump Tower in New York, and Mar-a-Lago.

"(T)here is no system for keeping track of Presidential visitors at Mar-a-Lago, as there is at the White House Complex," wrote USSS Special Agent Kim Campbell in a court filing Wednesday. "Specifically, it was determined that there is no grouping, listing or set of records that would reflect presidential visitors to Mar-a-Lago."

Earlier this summer, a federal judge in New York ordered the Secret Service -- a component of the Department of Homeland Security -- to complete searches and turn over all records for Mar-a-Lago from January 20, 2017, to March 8, 2017.

The Secret Service turned over a list of only 22 names of foreign dignitaries and staffers related to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's February trip to the Florida resort in response -- prompting Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington to go back into court asking the judge to holding the government in contempt for ignoring the court's order.

