Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump plans to "decertify" the Iran nuclear deal next week, declaring the Obama-era pact not in US interests and launching a congressional review period on the accord, according to two senior US officials.

Trump is tentatively scheduled to unveil his plan during remarks a week from Thursday, though one official cautioned the timing could shift.

The decision, which was first reported by The Washington Post, stops short of completely scrapping the Iran deal, which Trump railed against on the campaign trail.

By decertifying the deal, Trump would kick the matter to Congress, which would then have 60 days to determine a path forward.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday the President had made a decision on the agreement and would announce it "soon."

