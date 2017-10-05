Story highlights The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments on the March travel ban next week

(CNN) The Justice Department told the Supreme Court Thursday that it should dismiss challenges to President Donald Trump's travel ban because the administration replaced parts of it last month.

Trump's executive order in March -- part of which the Supreme Court allowed to go forward this summer -- temporarily banned travel from six Muslim majority countries. That expired late last month and was replaced with a different travel ban. As a result, the administration says challengers need to start over in lower courts.

"If the court were to continue to" hear the appeal, Solicitor General Noel Francisco wrote in a filing Thursday, "it would be asked to decide questions with no ongoing practical import."

Francisco also argued that the justices should dismiss the current case and wipe away lower court decisions that went against the administration, "given the implications of the decisions below for the President's ability to conduct foreign affairs and protect national security."

The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments on the March travel ban next week. Justices postponed that hearing and asked both sides to respond to the question of whether the case should be moot.

