Story highlights Sen. Bob Corker announced last month that he would not seek re-election

Rep. Marsha Blackburn is running and closely aligning herself with the President

Washington (CNN) Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn called for a "conservative revolution" against Republican leaders on Capitol Hill on Thursday as she launched her Senate campaign.

"I'll fight every day to make our Republican majority act like one," Blackburn said in a three-minute video announcing her candidacy that was released hours after an establishment favorite -- Gov. Bill Haslam -- said he wouldn't run.

The US Senate, Blackburn says, is "totally dysfunctional and it's enough to drive you nuts."

It's a drastically different diagnosis of Washington's problems than retiring Sen. Bob Corker offered on Wednesday.

Corker told reporters that some in Trump's administration have advocated policies that aren't "sound and coherent." He cast President Donald Trump's Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis and chief of staff John Kelly as the buffers who " help separate our country from chaos ."