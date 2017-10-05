TBT: Yes, she could (and did)

Story highlights Dolores Huerta became an activist in the 1950s

She has lobbied for women's and farm workers' rights

She worked with César Chávez to establish what became United Farm Workers

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, CNN Politics is taking a look back at some of the most influential Hispanics in US political history.

(CNN) Dolores Huerta's life and work show that a person doesn't need to be a politician to have a lasting impact on political and social issues. Huerta's life -- so far spanning more than six decades -- has been dedicated to activism on civil, labor and women's rights issues.

Huerta was born in New Mexico in 1930. Her father was a farm worker who went on to serve in the New Mexico legislature. Huerta was a Girl Scout as a child.

In 1955 , she helped start a Stockton, California, chapter of the Community Service Organization, which served minority members of the community. She also encouraged voter registration and established the Agricultural Workers Association.

She successfully negotiated, lobbied and led strikes for issues like disability insurance, safe working conditions and organizing rights for farm workers.