Burr on Trump tweet: Panel will hold media 'accountable' on Russia

Story highlights President Donald Trump called on the Senate committee to investigate "fake news"

Burr said the committee's report "will present the facts"

Washington (CNN) Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr warned news organizations Thursday that his panel would hold them "accountable" for any false reporting in the Russia investigation, saying that some will have "egg on their face" when the panel ultimately produces its findings.

The North Carolina Republican, responding to President Donald Trump's morning tweet where he called on the committee to investigate "fake news," said the panel is "in the process of developing the facts surrounding Russian meddling."

"If, in fact, we find that news organizations have not covered it factually, I think that you'll see that in our report," Burr told CNN Thursday. "You'll see that in our hearings, and you should expect it because I think that the reporting of this -- judging just by yesterday's press conference -- is loose at best, and they'll have to stand behind what they report."

Asked if the panel was mounting an investigation into news organization's conduct, Burr said: "No, not investigating news organizations -- holding them accountable for what they say with no sources to substantiate the facts."

Burr added that the committee's report "will present the facts."

