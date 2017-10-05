Story highlights There's something that ties together most of the lawmakers Pruitt meets

Washington (CNN) Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is very particular about the way he handles his job. Since taking the role, he's enlisted a 24/7 security detail, he's requested the construction of a soundproof booth in his office, and he prefers to work a three-day workweek and to meet with political allies.

The people Pruitt pencils in to his daily work schedule have at least one thing in common: Most of them are Republican, according to a recently public copy of his schedule from April to early September. An overwhelming majority -- 51 to be exact -- of the publicly disclosed meetings and calls Pruitt's had with government officials featured someone from the GOP. That's 72%. Comparatively, he's entertained only 10 meetings with Democrats. Republicans currently control the House and the Senate. Under President Barack Obama, EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy had a similar bias in her schedule for her political allies, according to a copy of her schedule as obtained by The New York Times.

There's also a possible pattern when looking at the states represented by those taking meetings and calls with Pruitt. The top states represented in meetings with the head of environmental protection are Texas, Alaska, California and Missouri.

For reference, the most oil-rich states in the US are Texas, North Dakota, Alaska and California.

Out of all of the federal and state government representatives that Pruitt has met with since becoming administrator, he's talked with GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, the most.

