Story highlights Republicans are weighing whether to pass a ban on bump-fire stocks

The devices help semi-automatic firearms fire at an increased rate

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan signaled openness Thursday to looking into bump-fire stocks, devices that allows semi-automatic weapons to fire at a rapidly increased rate, similar to an automatic firearm, as other Republicans have shown an openness to at least discussing a ban on the devices.

In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, Ryan told Hugh Hewitt in an interview for his MSNBC show that "clearly that's something we need to look into."

Ryan's comments come as one senior House GOP member told CNN enough House Republicans are likely to agree to a push for legislation that would ban bump stocks that something could pass in the GOP-controlled House.

"There's enough Republicans who are looking for something that they can say 'I did something.' And the bump stock is an Obama policy. That was approved by the ATF in 2010 and 2012, so why would we defend that?"

The ATF said in 2010 that it did not believe bump stocks to be regulated under existing gun laws because it is a firearm part.

