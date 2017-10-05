Story highlights Menendez is facing federal bribery charges

A Suffolk poll last month that said 84 percent of likely New Jersey voters say he should resign if convicted

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bob Menendez would not say Thursday whether he would quit his job if convicted on federal corruption charges and insisted his poll numbers "will rise" if he's acquitted.

The New Jersey Democrat, back in the Capitol for a whirlwind day during a break in his corruption trial in Newark, refused to say what he would do if he were convicted.

"I have no intention of being anything but exonerated," Menendez told CNN. "So therefore, I'm not contemplating anything but reelection next year."

Reminded there was a possibility he could be convicted, Menendez said: "That's a possibility for you, not for me."

