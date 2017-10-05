House Democrat: Time for Pelosi to 'pass a torch'

Story highlights Rep. Linda Sanchez is the No. 5 ranked House Democrat

Sanchez said that members "don't always get the opportunities they should"

(CNN) A leading House Democrat called for leadership changes in her party Thursday, saying that it's "time to pass a torch to a new generation of leaders."

California Rep. Linda Sanchez -- the vice chairwoman of the House Democratic caucus, former chair of the Hispanic Caucus, and the No. 5 ranked Democrat in the House -- was interviewed by reporters from The Washington Post on C-SPAN Thursday, and made the case for change, saying the time had come for leader Nancy Pelosi and her team, Reps. Steny Hoyer and Jim Clyburn.

"I do think we have this real breadth and depth of talent within our caucus, and I do think it's time to pass a torch to a new generation of leaders, and I want to be a part of that transition," Sanchez said.

"I think we have too many great members here that don't always get the opportunities they should. I would like to see that change," she continued.

Sanchez was asked to elaborate, and said that Pelosi's leadership team "are all of the same generation, and again, their contributions to the Congress and the caucus are substantial." But, she added, "there comes a time when you need to pass that torch."