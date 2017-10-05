Here's why there is so little research on gun violence

Story highlights Gun violence researchers say they are hobbled by rules and legislation

"It's incredible how little we know about so many important issues that we could learn a lot from," one researcher said

(CNN) It's hard to find anything that kills as many people as gun violence that is so lacking in scientific research.

This is the conclusion of a study published earlier this year in the Journal of the American Medical Association that treated gun violence as a public health epidemic and examined the relationship between topics of research and funding. (Classifying gun violence in such a way is, in itself, a controversial thing to do.)

But it is beyond dispute that gun violence kills a lot of Americans. Usually something that costs so many lives has a body of research trying to get behind it.

About the same amount of funding and research is spent on gun violence as goes into solving public health problems like falls, drownings and asphyxiations, according to the study.

What gets more attention? HIV, malnutrition and liver disease are the some of the areas that receive much more funding and research per person they kill.

