Conway: Obama's ATF decided not to regulate 'bump stocks'

Washington (CNN) White House counselor Kellyanne Conway blamed the Obama administration Thursday for not regulating "bump stocks," which were used in the Las Vegas massacre.

A bump stock is a device that enables semi-automatic rifles to fire rapidly like automatic weapons. Jill Snyder, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), said Tuesday that the gunman in Las Vegas rigged 12 semi-automatic rifles with bump stocks.

"I did note ... it was President Obama's ATF, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, in 2010 that decided not to regulate this device," she told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day." "That should be part of the conversation and part of the facts that you put before your viewers."

Conway also argued that Democrats such as Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren don't talk about gun control until a tragedy occurs.

