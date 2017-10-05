Dem lawmakers: Revoke Ivanka, Jared Kushner's security clearance

Story highlights Lieu and Beyer cite reports of what they say is inappropriate email use

Washington (CNN) Two Democratic lawmakers are calling on the White House to revoke the security clearances of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, citing reports that they say demonstrate a "brazen disregard for ethics and their apparent intention to skirt good governance rules."

Rep. Ted Lieu of California and Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia sent a letter Thursday to White House counsel Don McGahn raising concerns over myriad issues involving President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law -- both whom are also two of his top advisers.

Specifically, Lieu and Beyer cite reports of what they say is inappropriate email use, scrutiny over Kushner's role in the 2016 campaign as part of the investigation into Russian meddling, and issues with Kushner's financial disclosure statements.

Politico reported earlier this week that White House accounts sent internal White House documents to an email address shared by Ivanka Trump, Kushner and their household staff.

The couple had previously exchanged emails with White House officials about government business using their personal email addresses. The Politico report revealed that they also used a third email address on their private domain to communicate with White House officials.