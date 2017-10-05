Story highlights Ivana Trump is the President's first wife

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's ex-wife, Ivana Trump, said Thursday she was offered the opportunity to be ambassador to her native Czech Republic, but turned it down to preserve her "perfect life."

"I was just offered to be the American ambassador to Czech Republic -- and Donald told me. He said, 'Ivana, if you want it, I give it to you,' " Trump, 68, said in a new interview with "CBS Sunday Morning." "But I like my freedom. I like to do what I want to do, go wherever I want to go with whomever I want to go. And I can afford my lifestyle. OK, why would I go and say bye-bye to Miami in the winter, bye-bye to Saint-Tropez in the summer and bye-bye to spring and fall in New York? I have a perfect life."

The White House did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

Trump was raised in communist Czechoslovakia and married Donald Trump in 1977, partnering with him on some of his high-profile real estate projects. The couple divorced in 1992 following his tabloid affair with Marla Maples. Ivana Trump has since been married and divorced twice, and now maintains a jet-setting, globetrotting lifestyle.

"My mother is an exuberant woman, filled with a passion for life and adventure that made it hard for her to stay in one place for long," daughter Ivanka Trump wrote in her 2009 book, "The Trump Card." "My parents are strikingly similar in that regard. They've grown apart, and even when they were together they seemed to be cut in different ways, but they do share an approach to life: all out, all the time."

