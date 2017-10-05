Story highlights
- Ivana Trump is the President's first wife
- She has a book on parenting coming out next week
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump's ex-wife, Ivana Trump, said Thursday she was offered the opportunity to be ambassador to her native Czech Republic, but turned it down to preserve her "perfect life."
"I was just offered to be the American ambassador to Czech Republic -- and Donald told me. He said, 'Ivana, if you want it, I give it to you,' " Trump, 68, said in a new interview with "CBS Sunday Morning." "But I like my freedom. I like to do what I want to do, go wherever I want to go with whomever I want to go. And I can afford my lifestyle. OK, why would I go and say bye-bye to Miami in the winter, bye-bye to Saint-Tropez in the summer and bye-bye to spring and fall in New York? I have a perfect life."
The White House did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.
Trump was raised in communist Czechoslovakia and married Donald Trump in 1977, partnering with him on some of his high-profile real estate projects. The couple divorced in 1992 following his tabloid affair with Marla Maples. Ivana Trump has since been married and divorced twice, and now maintains a jet-setting, globetrotting lifestyle.
"My mother is an exuberant woman, filled with a passion for life and adventure that made it hard for her to stay in one place for long," daughter Ivanka Trump wrote in her 2009 book, "The Trump Card." "My parents are strikingly similar in that regard. They've grown apart, and even when they were together they seemed to be cut in different ways, but they do share an approach to life: all out, all the time."
The mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric told CBS she still talks to her ex-husband weekly, and said she has advised him on his Twitter habits.
"I said, 'I think you should tweet. It's a new way, a new technology. And if you want to get your words across rightly, without telling The New York Times, which is going to twist every single word of yours, this is how you get your message out,' " Ivana Trump said she told her ex-husband.
The President has defended his prolific use of the social media platform, tweeting in July, "My use of social media is not Presidential - it's MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL."
Ivana Trump echoed that sentiment. "Well, it's a tweeting president. This is his new way, how to put the message across. And he's right," she said.
Trump is expected to discuss her thoughts on the President's second wife, Marla Maples, as well as first lady Melania Trump in the interview, which airs Sunday, according to a press release from CBS.
In her new book, a memoir on parenting titled, "Raising Trump," out October 10, Trump claims credit for raising the President's eldest children.
"As her former husband takes his place as the 45th President of the United States, his children have also been thrust into the media spotlight -- but it is Ivana who raised them," a description on Amazon.com says, calling it a "non-partisan, non-political book about motherhood, strength and resilience."