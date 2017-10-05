Washington (CNN) Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, plans to donate $5,600 in campaign contributions from Harvey Weinstein to charity after a New York Times report revealed multiple sexual harassment allegations against the filmmaker.

The money is going to the Women's Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation, Leahy's campaign manager Carolyn Dwyer told CNN.

"Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it's simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly," Judd said, according to the Times.

In the wake of the report, GOP-aligned America Rising PAC called on Democrats to return or donate the donations from Weinstein.

