Washington (CNN) Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, plans to donate $5,600 in campaign contributions from Harvey Weinstein to charity after a New York Times report revealed multiple sexual harassment allegations against the filmmaker.

The money is going to the Women's Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation, Leahy's campaign manager Carolyn Dwyer told CNN.

"Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it's simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly," Judd said, according to the Times.

In the wake of the report, the Republican National Committee released a statement calling on Democrats and the DNC to return his donations.

