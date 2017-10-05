Story highlights A majority of both Republicans and Democrats say they have "just a few" or no friends in the opposing party

A broad 4 in 5 in both parties see the opposing party unfavorably, highlighting growing animosity between the parties

Washington (CNN) Here's a key stat that shows just how much of an echo chamber many Americans are living in.

new survey from the Pew Research Center released on Thursday shows a majority of both Republicans and Democrats say they have "just a few" or no friends in the opposing party.

Almost 2 in 3 Democrats (64%) and more than half of Republicans (55%) say they have "just a few" or "none" close friends who are Republicans or Democrats, respectively.

"Republicans and Democrats both say their friend networks and predominantly made up of people who are like-minded politically," the report says.

Only 14% of Republicans say they have "a lot" of friends who are Democrats, and only 9% of Democrats say they have "a lot" of friends who are Republicans.

Read More