Washington (CNN) The Justice Department announced it's broadening the process for tracking firearms used in multiple shootings -- one of a number of initiatives rolled out Thursday with the goal of partnering with local law enforcement and reducing violent crime in the US.

Specifically, through what's known as the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, any firearm submitted for tracing and associated with a positive "hit" linking it to a prior shooting incident will be prioritized, and the requesting agency will then receive information about the firearm's first retail purchaser within 24 hours, instead of the usual five or six business days.

The department says it will expand the trace program nationwide by the end of the year.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions additionally announced the department's "reinvigoration" of a longtime violent crime reduction program called Project Safe Neighborhoods -- saying he will hold attorneys "accountable for results."

"Taking what we have learned since the program began in 2001, we have updated it and enhanced it, emphasizing the role of our US attorneys, the promise of new technologies and, above all, partnership with local communities," Sessions said in a statement.

