On guns, Trump is very much a normal Republican

(CNN) For all his political idiosyncrasies, when it comes to the prospect of tightened gun restrictions, President Donald Trump mostly sounds like a standard-issue Washington Republican.

In his remarks on Monday morning, hours after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Trump did not mention firearms except to describe the killer once as a "gunman" and then a "shooter." Three days later, after visiting the city and meeting with first responders and victims, he has remained mum on firearm policy questions.

With Republicans now considering legislation to ban the sale of "bump stocks," a device allegedly used by the Las Vegas gunman to effectively make fully automatic firearms from his legal semi-automatics, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday the administration is "open to having that conversation" -- but went no further than the National Rifle Association did in a statement released minutes earlier.

The careful and complementary language from Trump, his team, Republicans and gun control opponents stands out at a time when the White House and top GOP officials in Washington have taken increasingly frequent potshots at each other over everything from health care to foreign policy.

Trump's tweets in the hours after the attack were nearly indistinguishable from the messages sent out by GOP congressional leaders.