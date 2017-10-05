Story highlights The West Wing has experienced a string of casualties in recent months

Priebus' replacement is retired Marine Gen. John Kelly

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump dined with his former chief of staff Reince Priebus at the White House Thursday, CNN has learned.

The West Wing has experienced a string of departures in recent months -- including a chief strategist, a communications director, press secretary and, most recently, a health and human services secretary.

Priebus' replacement, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, has earned shout-outs from Trump on two recent occasions -- a rally in Alabama and a visit to hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico.

"No games -- you know the expression," Trump told the crowd. "There's no games being played. Four-star Marine, there are very few four-star generals."

