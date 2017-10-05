Story highlights The President's eldest son has come under focus from multiple committees in Congress

(CNN) Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley signaled Thursday that Donald Trump Jr. will ultimately have to testify publicly before his panel, something Democrats have been demanding for weeks.

Grassley and the committee's top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, are moving closer to reaching an agreement on a range of actions as part of their committee's investigation into Russia interference into last year's election as well as any administration interference with the FBI.

Asked about having a public hearing with the President's eldest son, Grassley told CNN: "Obviously, Feinstein wants to do it, and I think there's no way of avoiding it."

Donald Trump Jr. has come under scrutiny from multiple committees on Capitol Hill because of the June 2016 meeting when he -- along with the President's son-in-law Jared Kushner and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort -- met with Russian operatives , after the younger Trump was promised dirt on the Clinton campaign. He interviewed in private last month with Senate judiciary committee staff , but Democratic lawmakers have called on Grassley to schedule a public hearing so they can question him about the meeting and what the President knew about it.

The Senate intelligence committee is still probing the meeting and plans to meet with Trump Jr. in a classified session in the coming weeks.

