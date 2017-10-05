Story highlights Steve Krieg acknowledged that he's been called a sexist over the remarks

Washington (CNN) A Democratic candidate for Congress called Rep. Elise Stefanik "a child" during a candidates' forum, months after he referred to the 33-year-old New York Republican as a "little girl."

Steve Krieg, an optometrist from Plattsburgh, New York, acknowledged that he's been accused of being a sexist for his remarks calling her a "little girl" and "probably" deserves it.

"I recognize her -- I'm not going to say a little girl -- I recognize her as a child, and it has nothing to do with her age. I see her as a child because she's a child. She thinks like a child. She has people set things up for her. She has people put their words in her mouth and she happily repeats them," Krieg said Tuesday.

Krieg came under fire in July when he posted a comment on Stefanik's Facebook page that said, "I intend to kick your stingy, money-grubbing, sniveling coward of a butt out of Congress. Don't worry, sweetie, you're a little girl. You can always run home to Mommy and Daddy."

Stefanik's spokesman, Lenny Alcivar, replied to Krieg's Facebook comment , the Press Republican of Plattsburgh reported, saying that the district didn't need "more partisan, political rhetoric." CNN has reached out to Stefanik for comment and has not yet received a response.

