Washington (CNN) Democrats are raising alarms that more than a quarter of eligible recipients under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program have not yet filed to renew their status ahead of Thursday's deadline.

According to data provided Wednesday by a senior Democratic congressional staffer and confirmed to CNN by US Citizenship and Immigration Services, 42,669 individuals nationwide -- or 27.7% of the 154,234 people eligible -- had not submitted their applications. That was slightly down from roughly 48,000 that the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday hadn't yet submitted.

When President Donald Trump announced the end of the program, known as DACA, a month ago, he put in place a six-month delay on expiring protections by allowing any recipient whose DACA expires by March 5 until Thursday to apply for a two-year renewal. Otherwise, the program that protects young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation will begin to end on March 5, as the two-year permits of nearly 700,000 active protectees begin to run out.

Democrats have repeatedly implored DHS to extend the deadline, saying one month to gather paperwork -- and the roughly $500 application fee -- is not long enough for those affected.

They've been especially critical of DHS for not making special consideration for DACA recipients in states hit by hurricanes Irma and Harvey, though DHS did announce Tuesday it would make case-by-case decisions for recipients in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands affected by Maria.

The frustration bubbled up at a Senate hearing Tuesday, where Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin cited considerations the Internal Revenue Service was making for Texas, Louisiana and Florida residents.

"May I implore you, implore you, to do the same thing at DHS that our own Internal Revenue Service is doing," Durbin said to the DHS officials testifying. "If it's good enough for our tax collectors to have a heart, isn't it good enough for DHS to have a heart?"

According to the Wednesday data, more than 2,600 of eligible recipients in Texas had yet to submit renewals, 28% of the total eligible in that state. In Florida, more than 2,000, or 35% of those eligible, had yet to renew. In the US islands hit by Irma, 16 of the 37 eligible hadn't yet renewed.

Democrats have also been frustrated with DHS over its notification process, saying without individual notifications to those eligible for renewal, the administration should extend the deadline.

"We are very concerned that because DACA recipients were not individually notified of their eligibility for renewal, tens of thousands of DACA recipients could lose their work authorization and DACA status protections," Congressional Hispanic Caucus leaders wrote in a letter to acting DHS Secretary Elaine Duke on Tuesday repeating a request to meet about extending the deadline.

Trump said he was putting in place the six-month window to give Congress a sense of urgency to put the Obama administration executive action into law.

But despite Tuesday's hearing, multiple working groups and meetings the President has had with lawmakers at the White House, little substantive progress has been made.

The fault lines have remained consistent. Democrats support the bipartisan Dream Act that would protect eligible young immigrants who arrived as children and put them on a path to citizenship. They say they could accept border security as a compromise with it, but insist they will not vote for anything that could put the families and friends of those protected at greater risk of deportation.

But Republicans are also insistent that any DACA deal must include border security and likely immigration enforcement measures, and the more conservative members of the party are suggesting policies -- like mandatory worker verification, cuts to the legal immigration system and expanded deportation authority -- that would be almost impossible to get Democrats to agree to.

Any solution would likely have to include Democrats, as they'll be needed for passage in the Senate and to make up for Republicans in the House who would never vote for any DACA deal. But House Speaker Paul Ryan has also pledged not to move any bill that doesn't get the votes of a majority of Republicans, limiting the options.

Durbin was joined on Tuesday at the hearing by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, in urging lawmakers and the White House to not try to concoct too big a compromise. Tillis has sponsored legislation similar to Durbin's Dream Act that he bills as a conservative DACA solution.

Responding to a wish list articulated by a DHS senior staff member testifying about the White House's aims, Tillis grew frustrated and urged members to focus on a narrow deal as a starting point.

"It reads like a laundry list for comprehensive immigration reform, and if Congress has proven an extraordinary ability to do anything, it's to fail at comprehensive immigration reform," Tillis said.