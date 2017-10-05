Story highlights Bump stocks are not federally regulated

Republicans want to know more about them

Washington (CNN) Republicans are blaming the Obama administration for failing to regulate bump fire stocks in 2010 -- but it's unclear whether the administration could have prevented the sale of the device that exacerbated the slaughter in Las Vegas earlier this week.

A bump fire stock, also known as a bump stock, is a device that enables semi-automatic rifles to fire rapidly , like automatic weapons. Twelve of them were found on firearms recovered from the gunman's hotel room in Mandalay Bay, said Jill Snyder, the special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' San Francisco field office.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on CNN Thursday morning that it's the fault of the Obama administration's ATF for not regulating the device. She was specifically referencing how in 2010, Texas-based Slide Fire pitched the device to federal regulators as a new way to assist people with disabilities to "bump fire" from an AR-15-type rifle.

But because a bump stock is not a firearm, the ATF classified it as firearm part -- so the ATF wrote in a letter that it approved it because it doesn't have any real jurisdiction over firearm parts.

"We find that the bump stock is a firearm part and is not regulated as a firearm under Gun Control Act or the National Firearms Act," ATF said in a letter at the time.

Read More