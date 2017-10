ACLU sues Pentagon over case of alleged ISIS fighter

Story highlights The alleged ISIS fighter was apprehended by the Syrian Democratic Forces last month

The ACLU argues that the detention is unlawful and hopes to see him transferred to a US federal court

(CNN) The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the US military Thursday on behalf of an American man suspected of fighting for ISIS in Syria.

They argue the man, whose identity is unknown, has been denied constitutionally guaranteed legal rights because he remains in military custody three weeks after he was handed over to US authorities by an allied group and has not been given access to an attorney.

"It's plain as day that the United States can't disappear an American citizen into military custody and deny him his basic rights to appear before a court with the assistance of a lawyer to challenge his detention," Jonathan Hafetz, a senior attorney for the ACLU, told CNN.

The group is arguing that the detention is unlawful and hopes to see the man transferred to a US federal court.

Last week, the ACLU sent a letter to Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, expressing their concerns over the case. They did not receive a response, Hafetz told CNN.

Read More