Trump and his Cabinet are stuck in an awkward embrace

(CNN) This is the world in which we now live: The secretary of state has reportedly called the President a moron and spends a day trying to clean up the mess. The secretary of defense has publicly disputed the President's stated intent to withdraw from the Iran deal and also said we're not done talking with North Korea, after the President tweeted that we are done talking with North Korea. The chief economic adviser went on the record to say the administration must do a better job of denouncing hate groups after Charlottesville. The chief of staff, a four-star general, has privately told people he'd never been spoken to so badly in 35 years of government service, according to the New York Times.

In another world -- and in any other administration -- this level of insubordination would be unacceptable, intolerable and these men would likely be gone. Remember: after Gen. Stanley McChrystal and his aides were quoted disparaging the administration -- including the President -- in 2010, no-drama Obama had him gone within a few days.

Sure, President Trump fired HHS Secretary Tom Price for his excessive use of private planes, because it made Trump look bad. And, yes, the White House has had a revolving door of senior aides for an assortment of reasons. It seems that daily life with Donald Trump is not a bowl of cherries.

But what now?

If Donald Trump were simply running the Trump organization, these employees would be gone. They'd either quit after being undermined by the boss, or the boss would fire them for their unacceptable behavior. In an instant.

