On North Korea, past foreign policy fiascoes show US what not to do

Story highlights Michael Mazarr: Past foreign policy mistakes illustrate what not to do in North Korea

It is when unfounded assumptions and magical thinking come to guide US policies that disasters occur, he writes

Michael Mazarr is a senior political scientist at the nonprofit, nonpartisan RAND Corporation. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The powerful recent PBS documentary on the Vietnam War offers a timely lesson about the sources of foreign policy disasters. They often follow a common, tragic script, built around two fundamental mistakes: untested assumptions about the need to act, and wishful thinking about magical schemes to act without consequences. And what's so disturbing today is that the US seems to be following the same script in the unfolding Korea crisis.

Modern foreign policy fiascos -- whether the war in Vietnam or the US invasion of Iraq or even the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan -- often begin with a sense of false urgency. In Vietnam, it was the domino theory (the theory that a communist takeover in one nation would lead to the collapse of other pro-Western governments nearby) and the obsession with defending every inch of global ground in the Cold War contest for supremacy. In Iraq , it was the post-9/11 conviction that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction and was cooperating with terrorists. In the case of Moscow's lurch into Afghanistan , part of the motivation was a sudden and obsessive conviction that the CIA was trying to topple the pro-Soviet regime in Kabul.

All of these assumptions turned out to be wrong. Vietnam's fall did not trigger a line of communist dominoes. Saddam had no WMDs and feared al Qaeda almost as much as the United States. The CIA had a very limited role in Afghanistan in 1979. In each case, more precise facts and interpretations were widely available even at the time. But facing strategic and political imperatives to act, national leaders did not take the time to assess them.

Once a nation is convinced of the need to do something fast, it then often makes a second mistake on the way to disaster: It brushes aside the risks and costs of the escapade by concocting some scheme to avoid the worst outcomes. In Vietnam, the scheme eventually became graduated escalation: Successive US administrations put their faith in hitting North Vietnam progressively harder until it buckled, which it surely would -- long before the US got dragged into a quagmire. In Afghanistan and then in Iraq, Moscow and Washington used versions of the same basic scheme: We're going to go in, displace the government, and then get out, fast and clean.

Foreign policy disasters are often the sum of these two basic errors: Embracing exaggerated claims about the need to act, and inventing a conceptual magic wand to wish away potential consequences. Both are increasingly apparent in US policy toward North Korea's nuclear aspirations.

