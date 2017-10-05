The mystery of Stephen Paddock's brain

Story highlights Stephen Paddock's brother has speculated, "something went wrong in his head." David Eagleman asks, what precisely was it?

David Eagleman directs the Center for Science and Law and is an adjunct professor of neuroscience at Stanford University. He is the writer and presenter of the PBS series, "The Brain with David Eagleman," and the author of the New York Times bestseller, "Incognito: The Secret Lives of the Brain." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) In the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Stephen Paddock's brother Eric speculated, "something went wrong in his head." But what precisely was it?

It's easy to chalk up Paddock's horrific actions simply to "evil," as politicians and media are inclined to do.

But if it's possible to gain insight into his actions at a biological level, we might be in a better position to fend off such tragedies in the future.

In the case of Paddock, there is shockingly little data on who he was, so diagnosis at a distance is impossible. Nonetheless, we can focus on some important facts to clarify the space of possibilities.

First, several people have suggested online that Paddock is a "psycho." It's important to note that technically there is no such word. A person might be psychotic (e.g. with schizophrenia, which is a disorder of cognition), or they may be psychopathic (someone who doesn't care about others). Either could be considered here, so we'll turn to these first.

