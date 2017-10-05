Now is precisely the time to talk about gun safety

Story highlights Eric Liu says advocates of gun control shouldn't despair at NRA opposition after the Las Vegas massacre

(CNN) The morning of the Sandy Hook massacre my friend Nick Hanauer and I were flying back to Seattle from an event in North Carolina. We were distraught. On that long flight, we decided we had to act, at least in our own community.

The next day we asked a small group of friends and active citizens to meet us for breakfast. Out of that breakfast would emerge a grassroots group called the Alliance for Gun Responsibility. Less than a year later, Washington became the first state in the Union to enact, by direct vote of the people, universal background checks for gun purchases.

How did we get there? First, by rejecting the refrain that follows every mass shooting: "Now is not the time to talk about politics." Second, by reminding everyday citizens how powerful we in fact are.

"Now is not the time" -- which GOP leaders have said again after Sunday's Las Vegas massacre -- is more than a stall tactic. It's a tell. It reveals a core strategy of those who oppose reform: to assert that gun violence is a natural, apolitical phenomenon -- and that seeking to address it suddenly and wrongly politicizes it.

We challenged this premise directly by reminding people that America's high baseline levels of gun violence are not natural. They are the direct, predictable result of an array of rules and social norms that encourage gun violence. Those rules and norms are, in turn, the result of political acts and omissions. Every mass shooting is inherently politicized -- long before the trigger is pulled.

