UN report blames Saudi Arabia for children's deaths in Yemen

Syria, Sudan and extremist groups including Boko Haram and ISIS are also accused of violations against children

(CNN) The United Nations has placed Saudi Arabia on a blacklist for the deaths and injuries of children in the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

The annual Children in War report says the Saudi-led coalition's bombing of rebels in Yemen led to "the killing and maiming of children with 683 child casualties."

Last year's draft of the Children in War report initially listed Saudi Arabia, a move that enraged the Kingdom and led to fierce lobbying and even threats to withhold funding to the UN. Saudi Arabia was eventually dropped from the list.

Now, under a different UN Secretary-General, this latest report holds the Saudi coalition responsible for 38 verified incidents of attacks on schools and hospitals in 2016.

The report groups Saudi Arabia with other countries accused of gross violations against children, including Syria and Sudan, and extremist groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram.

