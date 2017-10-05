Iraqi forces say they've recaptured Hawija city center from ISIS

Story highlights Operations are still ongoing in the city of Hawija

It's the last major city ISIS controls in the country

(CNN) Iraqi forces said Thursday they have retaken the city center of Hawija, the last major city held by ISIS in the country.

It was not immediately clear how much of Hawija remained under ISIS control. Operations are still ongoing, Lt General Abdul Amir Rasheed Yarallah, Commander of the Iraqi Joint Forces, said in a statement.

The offensive began on September 21.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Humanitarian Office spokesman Jens Laerke said up to 78,000 civilians could be trapped by ISIS in the northern Iraqi city. Laerke said at least 12,500 people had fled the fighting.

Developing story -- more to come