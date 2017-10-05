Story highlights The findings do not prove or disprove guilt, the report says

Police would have pursued the alleged rape of an 11-year-old boy

London (CNN) Police would have questioned former British Prime Minister Edward Heath over allegations of child sex abuse if he were still alive, an investigation has found.

Wiltshire Police in southern England, which led the two-year investigation into Heath, published a report on its findings Thursday and outlined seven allegations of abuse of children and adults that investigators would have pursued, including the alleged rape of an 11-year-old boy in 1961 in a "paid sexual encounter."

Police said that the investigation involved 40 people who claimed Heath had sexually abused them, either as children or as adults, or had physically abused them. Among their claims were rape and indecent assault against children.

"The report does not draw any conclusions as to the likely guilt or innocence of Sir Edward Heath, or make any comment on the action the Crown Prosecution Service may have taken if he was alive today," Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Mike Veale told reporters.

"The role of the police service is very clear in the criminal justice process. The police have a duty to investigate and go where the evidence takes us. It is not our role to prove the innocence or guilt, but to simply present the facts."

