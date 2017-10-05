Breaking News

Spanish court blocks Catalan Parliament's independence move

By Laura Smith-Spark, Vasco Cotovio and Isa Soares, CNN

Updated 11:02 AM ET, Thu October 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

How Catalonia's independence crisis unfolded
How Catalonia's independence crisis unfolded

    JUST WATCHED

    How Catalonia's independence crisis unfolded

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How Catalonia's independence crisis unfolded 01:32

Barcelona, Spain (CNN)Spain's highest court has suspended a meeting of Catalonia's regional parliament planned for Monday in an apparent attempt to prevent Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's expected declaration of independence.

The Constitutional Court said it had issued the suspension decision following a request from the Catalan Socialist Party.
The parliamentary session was to have been Puigdemont's first opportunity to make a formal declaration of independence under a Catalan referendum law that the Constitutional Court had previously ruled illegal.
Catalan leader to King: You disappointed many
Catalan leader to King: You disappointed many

    JUST WATCHED

    Catalan leader to King: You disappointed many

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Catalan leader to King: You disappointed many 01:14
In a televised address Wednesday, Puigdemont insisted that while others said the vote was illegal, Catalonia would follow "a democratic way" that should be respected.
    He also criticized Spain's King Felipe for failing to heal the country's divisions, saying the monarch -- who gave his own televised statement Tuesday in which he firmly backed the central government -- had missed an opportunity to arbitrate in the dispute.
    Read More
    A political and constitutional crisis has gripped the country since Sunday's referendum, with Catalan separatists and the national government in Madrid each refusing to change course.
    The ballot and its aftermath have divided Catalans. Some 90% of voters backed a split from Spain, but turnout was only around 42%, largely because anti-independence Catalans did not show up. The vote was marred by clashes between citizens and Spanish police.
    A look inside Catalonia&#39;s referendum vote
    A look inside Catalonia's referendum vote

      JUST WATCHED

      A look inside Catalonia's referendum vote

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    A look inside Catalonia's referendum vote 02:43
    In a sign of the extraordinary tensions engulfing Spain, the head of the Catalan police, Josep Lluís Trapero, was summoned to appear Friday before high court Judge Carmen Lamela in Madrid on charges of sedition in connection with the referendum.
    Trapero will comply with the summons, the press office for the Catalan police, the Mossos d'Esquadra, confirmed to CNN.
    Spanish authorities believe Trapero's 17,000-strong force did not do enough to prevent the banned referendum from taking place.