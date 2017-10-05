Barcelona, Spain (CNN)Spain's highest court has suspended a meeting of Catalonia's regional parliament planned for Monday in an apparent attempt to prevent Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's expected declaration of independence.
The Constitutional Court said it had issued the suspension decision following a request from the Catalan Socialist Party.
The parliamentary session was to have been Puigdemont's first opportunity to make a formal declaration of independence under a Catalan referendum law that the Constitutional Court had previously ruled illegal.
In a televised address Wednesday, Puigdemont insisted that while others said the vote was illegal, Catalonia would follow "a democratic way" that should be respected.
He also criticized Spain's King Felipe for failing to heal the country's divisions, saying the monarch -- who gave his own televised statement Tuesday in which he firmly backed the central government -- had missed an opportunity to arbitrate in the dispute.
A political and constitutional crisis has gripped the country since Sunday's referendum, with Catalan separatists and the national government in Madrid each refusing to change course.
The ballot and its aftermath have divided Catalans. Some 90% of voters backed a split from Spain, but turnout was only around 42%, largely because anti-independence Catalans did not show up. The vote was marred by clashes between citizens and Spanish police.
In a sign of the extraordinary tensions engulfing Spain, the head of the Catalan police, Josep Lluís Trapero, was summoned to appear Friday before high court Judge Carmen Lamela in Madrid on charges of sedition in connection with the referendum.
Trapero will comply with the summons, the press office for the Catalan police, the Mossos d'Esquadra, confirmed to CNN.
Spanish authorities believe Trapero's 17,000-strong force did not do enough to prevent the banned referendum from taking place.