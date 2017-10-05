Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 nominees announced

(CNN) The nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 were announced Thursday.

This year's group includes 19 nominees from all different musical genres.

They are:

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of induction which means the 2018 nominees had to release their first official recording no later than 1992.

Nine of the Class of 2018 nominees are first-timers to the list.

They are Nina Simone, the Eurythmics, Dire Straits, Judas Priest, Kate Bush, Moody Blues, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

An international voting body of more than 900 artists, historians and members of the music industry will receive ballots and this year fans will once again have the opportunity to participate.

Beginning October 5 and continuing through 11:59 p.m. EST on December 5, 2017, fans can visit rockhall.com/vote to cast votes for who they believe to be most deserving of induction.

The top five artists selected will comprise a "fans' ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 inductees.

Fans will need to log in with a Facebook account or email to vote and voting is capped at one ballot per day.

The list of 2018 inductees will be announced in December, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Inductions ceremony will be held in Cleveland on April 14.

SiriusXM will carry a radio broadcast of the ceremony as well as special broadcasts throughout the year devoted to the Rock Hall's Inductees -- past and present -- on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio (Ch. 310).

HBO will broadcast the ceremony with broadcast details to be announced later.