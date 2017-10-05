Breaking News

Peter Kraus returning to 'Bachelor' franchise

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:49 AM ET, Thu October 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

'The Bachelor' franchise: For love and money
'The Bachelor' franchise: For love and money

    JUST WATCHED

    'The Bachelor' franchise: For love and money

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'The Bachelor' franchise: For love and money 01:37

Story highlights

  • Kraus was a favorite for "The Bachelor"
  • New spinoff coming

(CNN)It's not "The Bachelor," but fans of the franchise will get a chance to see Peter Kraus give love another shot.

After coming in as the runner-up on last season's "The Bachlorette," the business owner had been a favorite to hand out roses on "The Bachelor."
Related: 'Bachelorette' finale: Rachel Lindsay picked...
    But that honor went to Arie Luyendyk Jr. instead.
    Related: The new 'Bachelor' is....
    Read More
    On Wednesday, the franchise's creator Mike Fleiss tweeted that Kraus would be participating in the spinoff "Bachelor Winter Games."
    Peter Kraus was one of the contestant vying for the heart of Rachel Lindsay on the 13th season of &quot;The Bachelorette&quot; on ABC.
    Peter Kraus was one of the contestant vying for the heart of Rachel Lindsay on the 13th season of "The Bachelorette" on ABC.
    "Yes, Peter will be looking for love -- and going for the gold -- on #TheBachelor Winter Games!!!," Fleiss tweeted.
    "The Bachelor Winter Games," is said to "take competitive dating to a chilling new level" by bringing all-stars back from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" to participate in "winter-themed athletic challenges."
    According to Fleiss, the season will feature international locations.
    "In celebration of #TheBachelor being the world's No. 1 show, at least 12 different nations will be represented at The Winter Games!!!," Fleiss tweeted.